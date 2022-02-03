Today
• The Parks & Recreation Advisory Board will meet at noon today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Pocatello City Council will hold a clarification meeting at 5:30 p.m. today followed by the regular council meeting at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Jazz Night from 6 to 8 p.m. today.
• Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.
• The Idaho Museum of Natural History will host a free lecture, “The Age of Dinosaurs in Idaho: Continuing Discoveries,” by paleontologist Dr. L.J. Krumenacker at 7 p.m. today. The museum is located at 698 E. Dillon St. on ISU’s campus.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. today. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
• The Bourbon Barrel, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 8 p.m.
• Hired Gun Company will perform live starting at 9:30 p.m. today at The First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello.
Today-Saturday
• Marvel's "Eternals" is playing this week at ISU’s Bengal Theater, with shows at 7 p.m. today, 9 p.m. Friday and at 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Friday
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• February’s First Friday Art Walk will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday in downtown Pocatello. Come stroll through shops and galleries featuring local and regional art, music, food, fashion and more.
• During this upcoming February First Friday Art Walk on Friday, several unique vendors will gather to celebrate love and friendship at the Galentine’s Pop Up from 5 to 8 p.m. at Huddlle West, 312 W. Center St. in downtown Pocatello. For more information and a list of all the vendors, visit the event's Facebook page at fb.me/e/1A3VLLfZP.
• Local author Chris Cole is holding a book signing for his two latest books from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at Cassy’s Caring Paws, 123 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. The author will have copies on hand to purchase, or you can bring your own.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. All styles and talents are welcome.
• First Friday Pub Crawl gets under way at 7 p.m. Friday. Start at the Elks Lodge where you get a wristband and then head to Star Route Brewery, Oasis Sports Bar and end at The Union Taproom. Each of the participating bars will offer drink specials and raffle tickets for each drink you purchase. Tickets are turned in at the last stop for a chance to win some great swag.
• Ray Rodriguez will perform live from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at The Grecian Key Restaurant, 314 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• Almost Famous will perform live starting at 8 p.m. Friday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Friday & Saturday
• The annual Lava Hot Springs Fire & Ice Winterfest will take place Friday and Saturday. Enjoy the Polar Bear Float, Beer Garden, Running of the Bulls, wine tasting, children's activities and more. View a full schedule of events at fireice.lavahotsprings.org.
