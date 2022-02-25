Today
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• Summer Bloom will perform live from 6 to 9 p.m. today at Off the Rails Brewing, 228 S. Main St. in Pocatello.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. today. All styles and talents are welcome.
• Strings Attached will perform live from 7 to 9 p.m. today at Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• Club Charleys, 331 E. Center St. in Pocatello, will host a Mardi Gras celebration today. Doors open at 8 p.m., and special guest DJ Adrian starts at 10 p.m.
Today & Saturday
• "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City" will be shown at 7 p.m. today and at 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday in the Bengal Theater at the ISU Pond Student Union. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
• ISU’s School of Performing Arts will present “Dead Man’s Cell Phone” at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday in the Black Box Theatre at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello. This absurdist comedy explores themes of communication, connection and love (or lack thereof) in the digital age. Tickets, which range from $5 to $15, are available by visiting the ISU box office or online at isu.edu/tickets. Masks are required per ISU policy.
• 3G Country will perform live from 8 p.m. until midnight today and Saturday in the Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Saturday
• The Crafter's Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
• Rep. James Ruchti will kick off his campaign for Idaho Senate at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Bengal Cafe in ISU’s Pond Student Union.
• Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, will host a Mardi Gras celebration from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday with beer and drink specials featuring Cajun food and live music with Rail City Jazz beginning at 7 p.m.
• Food O'Clock, located inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, will host Latino Night from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday. Come dance to your favorite Latin music and enjoy food and drinks from Food O’ Clock.
• ISU's “A Season of Note” continues Saturday night at the Jensen Grand Hall in the Stephens Performing Arts Center with "Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience" at 7:30 p.m. Tickets run from $26 to $30 and can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com.
• The band Clairvoyance will perform live starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello.
• Champions Of Magic, an evening of impossible illusions and spectacular special effects, is coming to the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel in Fort Hall at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets run from $19 to $39 and can be purchased at shobangaming.yapsody.com.
Sunday
• Acclaimed western "Old Henry" will be shown at 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. A widowed farmer and his son warily take in a mysterious injured man with a satchel of cash. When a posse of men claiming to be the law come for the money, the farmer must defend his homestead, while deciding who to trust. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
• Goody’s, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.