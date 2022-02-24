• Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. today. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
• The Bourbon Barrel, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 8 p.m.
Today-Saturday
• “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City” will be shown at 7 p.m. today and Friday and at 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday in the Bengal Theater at the ISU Pond Student Union. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
• ISU’s School of Performing Arts will present “Dead Man’s Cell Phone” at 7:30 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday in the Black Box Theatre at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello. This absurdist comedy explores themes of communication, connection and love (or lack thereof) in the digital age. Tickets, which range from $5 to $15, are available by visiting the ISU box office or online at isu.edu/tickets. Masks are required per ISU policy.
Friday
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• Summer Bloom will perform live from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Off the Rails Brewing, 228 S. Main St. in Pocatello.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. All styles and talents are welcome.
• Strings Attached will perform live from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• Club Charleys, 331 E. Center St. in Pocatello, will host a Mardi Gras celebration on Friday. Doors open at 8 p.m., and special guest DJ Adrian starts at 10 p.m.
Friday & Saturday
• 3G Country will perform live from 8 p.m. until midnight Friday and Saturday in the Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.