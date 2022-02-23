• Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon on Wednesdays at the Mental Health Specialists building, 210 W. Burnside Ave., Suite A, in Chubbuck, just off the freeway exit.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. today.
• Clydesdale Bar & Lounge, 655 N. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Bingo and karaoke every Wednesday. DJ Bingo starts at 8 p.m., and karaoke starts at 10 p.m.
• The final film in the “Night at the Museum” trilogy will play at 7 p.m. today in the Bengal Theater at ISU, with part one on Monday, part two on Tuesday and part three on Wednesday night. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children aged under 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Thursday
• Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
• The Bourbon Barrel, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 8 p.m.
Thursday-Saturday
• "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City" will be shown at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and at 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday in the Bengal Theater at the ISU Pond Student Union. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
• ISU’s School of Performing Arts will present “Dead Man’s Cell Phone” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the Black Box Theatre at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello. This absurdist comedy explores themes of communication, connection and love (or lack thereof) in the digital age. Tickets, which range from $5 to $15, are available by visiting the ISU box office or online at isu.edu/tickets. Masks are required per ISU policy.