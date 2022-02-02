Today
• The Child Care Advisory Committee will meet at 10 a.m. today in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon on Wednesdays at the Mental Health Specialists building, 210 W. Burnside Ave., Suite A, in Chubbuck, just off the freeway exit.
• The Historic Preservation Commission will meet at 6 p.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. today.
• The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello, hosts Community Wednesdays every week from 8 to 11 p.m. Admission is $5 per person or $20 per family. All games included.
• Clydesdale Bar & Lounge, 655 N. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Bingo and karaoke every Wednesday. DJ Bingo starts at 8 p.m., and karaoke starts at 10 p.m.
• Spike Coggins will perform live starting at 9 p.m. today at The First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello.
Thursday
• The Parks & Recreation Advisory Board will meet at noon Thursday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Pocatello City Council will hold a clarification meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday followed by the regular council meeting at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Jazz Night featuring The Dewdroppers from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
• Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.
• The Idaho Museum of Natural History will host a free lecture, “The Age of Dinosaurs in Idaho: Continuing Discoveries,” by paleontologist Dr. L.J. Krumenacker at 7 p.m. Thursday. The museum is located at 698 E. Dillon St. on ISU’s campus.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
• The Bourbon Barrel, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 8 p.m.
• Hired Gun Company will perform live starting at 9:30 p.m. Thursday at The First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello.
Thursday-Saturday
• Marvel's "Eternals" is playing this week at ISU’s Bengal Theater, with shows at 7 p.m. Thursday, 9 p.m. Friday and at 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
