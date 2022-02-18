• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• Ed Humphreys, who is running to be Idaho’s governor, will host a town hall event at 6:30 p.m. today at the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building, 300 N. Johnson Ave. in Pocatello. All are welcome to attend.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. today. All styles and talents are welcome.
• Alexa Sluder will perform live from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. today at Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• Diamond Rio will perform live at 7:30 p.m. today at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello. Tickets run from $38 to $43 and can be purchased at isu.edu/tickets.
Today & Saturday
• “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” will be shown at 7 p.m. today and at 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children aged under 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
• Whiskey Hangover will be performing today and Saturday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello. Music starts at 8 p.m. and runs until midnight. Must be 21 or older after 10 p.m.
Saturday
• The Bannock Humane Society, 850 Barton Road in Pocatello, will host a Spay-ghetti Dinner fundraiser from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday. Cost is $8 for adults, $4 for children and $30 for a family of six or fewer, payable at the door.
• Shawn Barnby will perform live from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St.,
• The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host live music by Side Chick beginning at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Saturday & Sunday
• The 15th annual Sportsmen Against Hunger fundraiser will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at C-A-L Ranch, 4215 Yellowstone Ave. in Chubbuck. Those who attend can help raise money for The Idaho Foodbank.