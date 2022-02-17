• Barricade is celebrating Mardi Gras season with a special masquerade wine tasting from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. today. Feel free to dress up (masquerade masks are encouraged). Cost is $12 for five pours.
• The Pocatello City Council will hold a clarification meeting at 5:30 p.m. today, followed by the regular council meeting at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Portneuf River Back Country Horsemen will host a free auction and dinner at 6 p.m. today at the Senior Activity Center, 427 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello. Visit prbch.org for more information.
• Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. today. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
• The Bourbon Barrel, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 8 p.m.
Today-Saturday
• “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” will be shown at 7 p.m. today and Friday and at 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children aged under 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Friday
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• Ed Humphreys, who is running to be Idaho’s governor, will host a town hall event at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building, 300 N. Johnson Ave. in Pocatello. All are welcome to attend.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. All styles and talents are welcome.
• Alexa Sluder will perform live from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• Diamond Rio will perform live at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello. Tickets run from $38 to $43 and can be purchased at isu.edu/tickets.
Friday & Saturday
• Whiskey Hangover will be performing on Friday and Saturday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello. Music starts at 8 p.m. and runs until midnight. Must be 21 or older after 10 p.m.