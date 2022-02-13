• Possible Best Foreign Picture nominee “I’m Your Man” will be shown at 2 and 4 p.m. today in the Bengal Theater at ISU. In this German romantic comedy, a scientist is persuaded to participate in a study to get funding for her research. The task? For three weeks, she must live with a humanoid robot designed to be the perfect life partner for her. The film is in German with English subtitles. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
• Goody’s, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 6:30 p.m. today.
Monday
• The Pocatello Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council will meet at 3:15 p.m. Monday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Human Relations Advisory Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Palace Theatre and Old Town Actors Studio will present “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” on Monday at the Palace Theatre, 158 E. Chubbuck Road in Chubbuck. Tickets for a romantic dinner and show or show only can be reserved by contacting The Palace Theatre at 208-238-8001 or going to palacetheatrearts.com. Dinner begins at 5:30 p.m., and the show begins at 7 p.m. The show is rated PG-13 for adult themes, strong language and sexual situations.
Monday-Wednesday
• “American Underdog” plays at 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in the Bengal Theater. This story about NFL star Kurt Warner follows his unlikely rise from grocery clerk to Superbowl MVP quarterback, spurred on by his faith and dedication and support from his family. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.