• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• Chase Ricks will perform live from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Off the Rails Brewing, 228 S. Main St. in Pocatello.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. today. All styles and talents are welcome.
• The Idaho State-Civic Symphony presents “Catch the Sun” at 7:30 p.m. today in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. With works by Beethoven, Marques, Nielsen and Peck being performed, guest conductor Jennifer Drake returns to the stage. For tickets and more information, go to www.thesymphony.us.Today & Saturday
• ISU’s School of Performing Arts will present “Dead Man’s Cell Phone” at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday in the Black Box Theatre at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello. This absurdist comedy explores themes of communication, connection and love (or lack thereof) in the digital age. Tickets, which range from $5 to $15, are available by visiting the ISU box office or online at isu.edu/tickets. Masks are required per ISU policy.
Saturday
• The Crafter’s Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
• Accomplished ISU dance instructor Lori Head will provide swing dance lessons with a mix of country swing, two-step and other swing dance styles intermixed with line dance lessons from 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello. From 10 p.m. to midnight they will be playing a mix of country and rock music to practice the dance steps for the remainder of the evening. Classes are free and open to all ages.