• There will be a Site Plan Review meeting at 1:30 p.m. today in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. today.
• The Pocatello Arts Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Goody’s, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 6:30 p.m. today.
• Probable Oscar nominee “King Richard” will be shown at 7 p.m. today in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Will Smith stars as the father of Venus and Serena Williams, who helped guide and tutor them to become the successful athletes and women they are today. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com.
Wednesday
• The Child Care Advisory Committee will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon on Wednesdays at the Mental Health Specialists building, 210 W. Burnside Ave., Suite A, in Chubbuck, just off the freeway exit.
• The Historic Preservation Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday.
• The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello, hosts Community Wednesdays every week from 8 to 11 p.m. Admission is $5 per person or $20 per family. All games included.
• Clydesdale Bar & Lounge, 655 N. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Bingo and karaoke every Wednesday. DJ Bingo starts at 8 p.m., and karaoke starts at 10 p.m.