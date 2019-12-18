Today
• The Senior Building Ad-Hoc Committee will meet at 10 a.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Pocatello Development Authority will meet at 11 a.m. today in the Paradice Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• AARP, Chapter 288, will be holding it monthly meeting today at the Senior Activity Center, 437 S. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello. Social hour will begin at 11 a.m., and lunch will be served at noon for $6. After lunch, there will be a Christmas program by Holy Spirit Elementary School students. There will also be prizes and Christmas treats. Members and guests are welcome.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Wednesdays at noon at Mental Health Specialists, 210 W. Burnside Ave., Suite A, in Chubbuck. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce is hosting a blood drive for the American Red Cross from 1 to 6 p.m. today at the Pocatello Blood Donation Center in the Pine Ridge Mall in Chubbuck. If you would like to schedule a time to donate, call Deb at 208-233-1525 or visit redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time.
• The Caregiver Support Group will meet at 2 p.m. today at the Area Agency on Aging, 214 E. Center St. in Pocatello. For more information, call 208-233-4032.
• The Idaho Network 4 Mental Wellness (IN4MW) family support group meets every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Life, Inc at 640 Pershing Ave. in Pocatello. Rhonda D’Amico’s presentation this Wednesday will focus on the need talk about suicide with a message of hope. A class covering an aspect of mental health will be from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. Families dealing with mental illness issues are encouraged to attend either or both meetings.
Thursday
• The Pocatello Parkinson’s support group will host Poky4Parkys boxing at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center, 437 N. Sixth Ave. The group will also host a therapeutic dance class for those with movement disorders at 4 p.m. at Sullivan Mobile Home Park, 1935 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello. For more information, contact Spencer at 208-604-3393 or stuckisk@gmail.com or visit seimovdis.seimovdis.org.
• There will be a City Council liaison/work session clarification meeting at 1 p.m. in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall. Then there will be a City Council clarification meeting at 5:30 p.m. in the Paradice Conference Room. The regular council meeting will start at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Thursdays at 6 p.m. at Hope and Recovery Resource Center, 210 E. Center St., Suite D, in Pocatello. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Idaho Network 4 Mental Wellness peer support group meets at 6 p.m. Thursdays at Life Inc., 640 Pershing Ave. Individuals dealing with mental health issues are encouraged to come.
• Jim Dandy Brewing, 305 E. Lander St. in Pocatello, will host an Ugly Sweater Party from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday. There will be $4 pints for those wearing ugly sweaters.
• The Pocatello Showcase Chorus is rebuilding its chorus is looking for new members. Women of all ages are invited to use your voices to create a capella harmony. Rehearsals are at 7 p.m. Thursdays in the Cornelison Building, 1422 N. Harrison Ave. For more information, call 208-237-5547.
