Today
• The Idaho Network 4 Mental Wellness family support group meets every Wednesday at Life Inc., 640 Pershing Ave. in Pocatello. Classes on mental health meet at 5:45, and family support meets at 7 p.m. Families dealing with mental illness issues are encouraged to attend either or both meetings.
Thursday
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Thursdays at 6 p.m. at Hope and Recovery Resource Center, 210 E. Center St., Suite D, in Pocatello. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Idaho Network 4 Mental Wellness peer support group meets at 6 p.m. Thursdays at Life Inc., 640 Pershing Ave. Individuals dealing with mental health issues are encouraged to come.
• Rail City Jazz will host Jazz & Blues from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at The Yellowstone restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello.
