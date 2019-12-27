Today
• The Elks New Year’s party will be held from 6 to 11 p.m. today at the Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St. in Pocatello. Various dinner options will be available for $9 to $19.
• Jim Dandy Brewing, 305 E. Lander St. in Pocatello, will host the band Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs starting at 7 p.m. today. Join us for a night of high energy bluegrass and foot-stomping tunes.
• The Comedy Project performs at 8 p.m. every Friday, with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. at MP Dance Studios on 575 E. Second Ave. in Pocatello. Admission is $8 or $5 with a student ID.
• The band Almost Famous will perform from 8 to 11 p.m. today at the Oasis Sports Bar, 308 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• The band Steelhead Redd will perform from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. today in The Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Saturday
• The Portneuf Valley Audubon Society will hold the American Falls Reservoir Christmas Bird Count is Saturday. The bird count includes Michaud Flats, the Fort Hall Bottoms, McTucker Springs, Springfield and Aberdeen areas. To volunteer and be assigned to a group, contact ISU Professor Emeritus Chuck Trost at 208-233-4538.
• One-man band Tom Murphy will perform from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday in The Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
• The Unknown Band will perform starting at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello.
