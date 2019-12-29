Today
• The Portneuf Sangha, 424 W. Lewis St. in Pocatello, is offering a half-day silent retreat from from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today. As we enter the new year, this is an opportunity to reflect on personal intentions. There will be alternating sitting and walking meditation, ending with mindful eating. Silence will be maintained throughout the retreat except for minimal instructions and an ending discussion. Participants should dress comfortably and bring a sack lunch. Tea and water will be available. Participants are asked to arrive on time and to be able to stay the whole time and to turn off cellphones during the retreat. Everybody is welcome regardless of meditation experience. Preregistration is not necessary, and there is no charge, but donations to the Sangha will be appreciated.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Sundays at 7 p.m. at Western Realty, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
Monday
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Mondays at noon at Mandarin House, 675 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Chubbuck United Methodist Church, 5147 Whitaker Road in Chubbuck.
