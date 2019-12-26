Today
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Thursdays at 6 p.m. at Hope and Recovery Resource Center, 210 E. Center St., Suite D, in Pocatello. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Idaho Network 4 Mental Wellness peer support group meets at 6 p.m. Thursdays at Life Inc., 640 Pershing Ave. Individuals dealing with mental health issues are encouraged to come.
• Rail City Jazz will host Jazz & Blues from 7 to 9 p.m. today at The Yellowstone restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello.
Friday
• The Elks New Year’s party will be held from 6 to 11 p.m. Friday at the Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St. in Pocatello. Various dinner options will be available for $9 to $19.
• Jim Dandy Brewing, 305 E. Lander St. in Pocatello, will host the band Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs starting at 7 p.m. Friday. Join us for a night of high energy bluegrass and foot-stomping tunes.
• The Comedy Project performs at 8 p.m. every Friday, with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. at MP Dance Studios on 575 E. Second Ave. in Pocatello. Admission is $8 or $5 with a student ID.
• The band Almost Famous will perform from 8 to 11 p.m. Friday at the Oasis Sports Bar, 308 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• The band Steelhead Redd will perform from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday in The Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
