Today
• Today, the Portneuf Sangha, 424 W. Lewis St. in Pocatello, will continue to study mindfulness of the body, with readings brought by participants and discussion. There will be chanting practice from 9:15 to 9:45 a.m. and at 10 a.m., there is a 30-minute silent meditation period with guidance offered for those who would like it. After the meditation, the filmed teaching will be shown, and a brief discussion will follow. Light refreshments will be served. Everyone is welcome. There is no charge, but donations are welcome. For more information, contact Paula and Tony Seikel at 208-775-3183 or portneufsangha17@gmail.com or visit portneufsangha.org.
• The Chubbuck Lions Club will host its annual Special Needs Christmas Dinner at noon today at the Red Lion Hotel in Pocatello. Over 500 people are served a delicious turkey dinner, treated to entertainment and for many the highlight is when Santa comes bearing presents (provided by Toys for Tots).
• Snake River Doodles & Friends will host Christmas Lights Tours with a Horse on a Hayride from 6 to 8 p.m. today starting at the corner of Hiskey and Butte streets in Pocatello. Cocoa, the miniature therapy horse, will be riding along. Tickets are $5 per person or $20 for families of up to eight people and can be purchased at bit.ly/36lfEMR.
• A Single Adult Fireside presented by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints will be held at 6:30 p.m. today at the Alameda Stake Center, 930 E. Alameda Road in Pocatello. This month the Pocatello Area Single Adult Choir will be presenting an evening of Christmas Carols. All who wish to attend are invited.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Sundays at 7 p.m. at Western Realty, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
Monday
• The Pocatello Parkinson’s support group will host Poky4Parkys boxing at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center, 437 N. Sixth Ave. For more information, contact Spencer at 208-604-3393 or stuckisk@gmail.com or visit seimovdis.seimovdis.org.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Mondays at noon at Mandarin House, 675 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Chubbuck United Methodist Church, 5147 Whitaker Road in Chubbuck.