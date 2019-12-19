Today
• The Pocatello Parkinson’s support group will host Poky4Parkys boxing at 9:30 a.m. today at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center, 437 N. Sixth Ave. The group will also host a therapeutic dance class for those with movement disorders at 4 p.m. at Sullivan Mobile Home Park, 1935 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello. For more information, contact Spencer at 208-604-3393 or stuckisk@gmail.com or visit seimovdis.seimovdis.org.
• Penny Wolf teaches oil painting classes every Thursday afternoon from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Pocatello Art Center, 444 N. Main St. Cost is $12.50 per class. Call 208-232-0970 for more information.
• There will be a City Council liaison/work session clarification meeting at 1 p.m. in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall. Then there will be a City Council clarification meeting at 5:30 p.m. in the Paradice Conference Room. The regular council meeting will start at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Thursdays at 6 p.m. at Hope and Recovery Resource Center, 210 E. Center St., Suite D, in Pocatello. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Idaho Network 4 Mental Wellness peer support group meets at 6 p.m. Thursdays at Life Inc., 640 Pershing Ave. Individuals dealing with mental health issues are encouraged to come.
• Jim Dandy Brewing, 305 E. Lander St, Pocatello, will host an Ugly Sweater Party from 6 to 10 p.m. today. There will be $4 pints for those wearing ugly sweaters.
• The Pocatello Showcase Chorus is rebuilding its chorus is looking for new members. Women of all ages are invited to use your voices to create a capella harmony. Rehearsals are at 7 p.m. Thursdays in the Cornelison Building, 1422 N. Harrison Ave. For more information, call 208-237-5547.
Today-Saturday
• The Palace Playhouse, 158 E. Chubbuck Road in Chubbuck, will put on a production of “It’s a Wonderful Life, A Live Radio Show” at 7 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit palaceplayhouse.com.
Friday
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Fridays at noon at Family Services Alliance, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Pocatello Parkinson’s support group will host Poky4Parkys boxing at 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center, 437 N. Sixth Ave. For more information, contact Spencer at 208-604-3393 or stuckisk@gmail.com or visit seimovdis.seimovdis.org.
• The Elks Christmas Party will be held Friday at the Pocatello Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St. in Pocatello. The party begins at 6 p.m. The band Almost Famous will play from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. There will be a prime rib dinner available for $16.
• The Clarion Inn, 1399 Bench Road in Pocatello, will host An Evening with Santa from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. Santa and Mrs Claus will be making a stop at the hotel and would love all of the kiddos to come make a visit. Free entry and photos.
• Faith Lutheran Church, 856 W. Eldredge Road in Pocatello, will host a Community Christmas Singalong at 7 p.m. Friday.
• Strum and Fun Guitar and Ukulele will have their Christmas recital at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Gate City Baptist Church, 500 W. Maple St. in Pocatello. Over 22 students will perform their chosen recital songs and the uke students will perform “Mele Kalikimaka” and guitar students will perform “Home for the Holidays.” All are invited.
• The Comedy Project performs at 8 p.m. every Friday, with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. at MP Dance Studios on 575 E. Second Ave. in Pocatello. Admission is $8 or $5 with a student ID.
• Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello, will host the band Whistlepig from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday in The Loft.
Friday & Saturday
• Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N. Main St., Suite G, in Pocatello, will put on a production of “Vanya” on Friday and Saturday. Inspired by Anton Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya, the action takes place in 1930s Soviet Russia and concerns a family on the verge of being torn apart and displaced from their home. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at oldtownactorsstudio.net. Doors will open at 7 p.m., and the show will begin at 7:30 p.m.
