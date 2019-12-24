Today
• There will be a Site Plan Review Meeting at 1:30 p.m. today in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Tuesdays at 5:30 and 7 p.m. at the Friendship Club, 745 S. First Ave. in Pocatello. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• Calvary Chapel, 1633 Olympus Drive in Pocatello, will host its Christmas Eve Service at 6 p.m. today.
• Pocatello First United Methodist Church, 200 N. 15th Ave., will host a Family Christmas Eve Service at 7 p.m. today. They’ll sing carols, hear the story of the Nativity and provide kid-safe candles for the candle lighting. Then at 10:40 p.m., the church will sing Christmas carols, and at 11 p.m. there will be the classic Christmas Eve service.
• Faith Lutheran Church, 856 W. Eldredge Road in Pocatello, will host its Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. today.
• The Office Bar & Grill, 251 E. Center St. in Pocatello, will host a Christmas Movie Marathon from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. today.
• First Presbyterian Church of Pocatello, 202 S. Seventh Ave., will host its Christmas Eve service at 9 p.m. today.
Wednesday
• The Idaho Network 4 Mental Wellness family support group meets every Wednesday at Life Inc., 640 Pershing Ave. in Pocatello. Classes on mental health meet at 5:45, and family support meets at 7 p.m. Families dealing with mental illness issues are encouraged to attend either or both meetings.
