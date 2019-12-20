Today
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Fridays at noon at Family Services Alliance, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Pocatello Parkinson’s support group will host Poky4Parkys boxing at 2:30 p.m. today at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center, 437 N. Sixth Ave. For more information, contact Spencer at 208-604-3393 or stuckisk@gmail.com or visit seimovdis.seimovdis.org.
• The Elks Christmas Party will be held today at the Pocatello Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St. in Pocatello. The party begins at 6 p.m. The band Almost Famous will play from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. There will be a prime rib dinner available for $16.
• The Clarion Inn, 1399 Bench Road in Pocatello, will host An Evening with Santa from 6 to 8 p.m. today. Santa and Mrs Claus will be making a stop at the hotel and would love all of the kiddos to come make a visit. Free entry and photos.
• Faith Lutheran Church, 856 W. Eldredge Road in Pocatello, will host a Community Christmas Singalong at 7 p.m. today.
• Strum and Fun Guitar and Ukulele will have their Christmas recital at 7:30 p.m. today at Gate City Baptist Church, 500 W. Maple St. in Pocatello. Over 22 students will perform their chosen recital songs and the uke students will perform “Mele Kalikimaka” and guitar students will perform “Home for the Holidays.” All are invited.
• The Comedy Project performs at 8 p.m. every Friday, with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. at MP Dance Studios on 575 E. Second Ave. in Pocatello. Admission is $8 or $5 with a student ID.
• Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello, will host the band Whistlepig from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. today in The Loft.
Today & Saturday
• The Palace Playhouse, 158 E. Chubbuck Road in Chubbuck, will put on a production of “It’s a Wonderful Life, A Live Radio Show” at 7 p.m. today and Saturday. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit palaceplayhouse.com.
• Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N. Main St., Suite G, in Pocatello, will put on a production of “Vanya” today and Saturday. Inspired by Anton Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya, the action takes place in 1930s Soviet Russia and concerns a family on the verge of being torn apart and displaced from their home. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at oldtownactorsstudio.net. Doors will open at 7 p.m., and the show will begin at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
• The Pocatello Model Railroad and Historical Society will hold an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the UPRR brick building 59 south of the UPRR depot and just north of the Benton overpass. Everyone is welcome, and admission is free.
• The Franciscan Sisters of the Eucharist Family Life Center will host a Homemade Christmas Bread Sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Holy Spirit Catholic Community, 524 N. Seventh Ave. in Pocatello. They will have sweet breads, such as frosted Christmas cinnamon breads, cinnamon rolls and caramel rolls for sale, as well as quick breads.
• The Red Lion Hotel, 1555 Pocatello Creek Road in Pocatello, will host An Afternoon With Santa from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be around for free visits and pictures. There will also be a Santa Letter station. Hot cocoa and some last-minute shopping will also be available.
• The Marshall Public Library, 113 S. Garfield Ave. in Pocatello, will host a quintet of Snake River New Horizons Band members at 1 p.m. Saturday as part of the library’s “Music in the Library” series. The group is Catherine Read on flute, Angela Luckey on the clarinet, Raylene Houck on oboe, Elizabeth Dyer on french horn, and Marlin Brunkow on bassoon. The performance will be held on the first floor of the library.
• Pocatello Branch NAACP annual meet-and-greet will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Senior Activity Center, 427 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello. Come early to participate in the 2 p.m. Moment of Global Silence. Bring your favorite holiday snack.
• There will be a Yule log open house from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Dragonfly Gallery, 178 W. Main St. in Lava Hot Springs. Drop by to create a Yule log to take home. Logs and decorating supplies will be provided for free.
• Pocatello First United Methodist Church, 200 N. 15th Ave., is planning a special service for those who may be more melancholy than merry this holiday season. Blue Christmas: A Service of Hope and Healing will take place at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. They will light candles during the service, and people will be able to write the name of a loved one or a situation they are going through on a paper star that will be placed on a tree.
• The Pub New Harmony, 134 Warren Ave. in Pocatello, will host an ugly sweater Christmas party starting at 6 p.m. Saturday. Prizes will be awarded.
• David Archuleta will perform a Christmas concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $44.90 to $64.90 and can be purchased at bit.ly/2tsRTVc.
• Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello, will host the karaoke night starting at 8 p.m. Saturday in The Loft. No cover charge and open to all ages.
• A Pocatello Area Single Adult Dance will be held from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday at the LDS Alameda Stake Center, 930 E. Alameda Road in Pocatello. This activity is for single adults ages 31 and up. The music will be provided by the Kortney Albertson Band.
• Clydesdale Bar & Lounge, 655 N. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, will host an ugly sweater Christmas party from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday. Prizes will be awarded.
• First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello, will host the band The Discographers starting at 10 p.m. Saturday.
Saturday & Sunday
• Snake River Doodles & Friends will host Christmas Lights Tours with a Horse on a Hayride from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday starting at the corner of Hiskey and Butte streets in Pocatello. Cocoa, the miniature therapy horse, will be riding along. Tickets are $5 per person or $20 for families of up to eight people and can be purchased at bit.ly/36lfEMR.
