Today
• Copper Summit Assisted Living, 2424 Birdie Thompson Drive, will host Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad for an informal meeting with residents from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today during Coffee with the Mayor. Blad will take resident questions as well as hear their comments and concerns.
• There will be a Site Plan Review meeting 1:30 p.m. today in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Pocatello Parkinson’s support group will host Poky4Parkys boxing at 2:30 p.m. today at the Senior Activity Center, 437 N. Sixth Ave. The group will also host a Move and Shout exercise class at 5 p.m. at Monte Vista Hills Healthcare Center, 1071 Renee Ave. in Pocatello. For more information, contact Spencer at 208-604-3393 or stuckisk@gmail.com or visit seimovdis.seimovdis.org.
• The Library Board will meet at 4 p.m. today at the Marshall Public Library, 113 S. Garfield Ave. in Pocatello.
• President Kevin Satterlee invites you to join the Idaho State University family at an open house in honor of Dr. Kent Tingey’s 30 years of dedicated service from 4 to 6 p.m. today in the Wood River Room of the ISU Pond Student Union in Pocatello.
• The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting at 5:15 p.m. today at Elevate Fit Train Bootcamp, 488 Pershing Ave. in Pocatello.
• The Portneuf River Vision Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Tuesdays at 5:30 and 7 p.m. at the Friendship Club, 745 S. First Ave. in Pocatello. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• Olivia Wathne will perform live from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. today at Jim Dandy Brewing, 305 E. Lander St. in Pocatello. Proceeds raised from her show will go to help raise funds for the Pocatello Free Clinic. Thanks a Brunch will be serving from 5 to 9 p.m.
• The Yellowstone restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host back soprano Jordan Bowman and pianist David Bowman for an encore presentation of a Holiday Concert at 7:30 p.m. today. The Yellowstone Restaurant is located in the historic Hotel Yellowstone in Old Town Pocatello, corner of Main and Bonneville. Due to limited space and a lot of interest, people wanting to attend this free performance are highly encouraged to make reservations by calling 208-234-7000 or visiting theyellowstonerestaurant.com.
• GENTRI, The Gentlemen Trio, is bringing its beloved Christmas show, “Finding Christmas,” to the Colonial Theater, 450 A St. in Idaho Falls, at 7:30 p.m. today. Tickets can be purchased at idahofallsarts.org.
Wednesday
• The Senior Building Ad-Hoc Committee will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Pocatello Development Authority will meet at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Paradice Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• AARP, Chapter 288, will be holding it monthly meeting on Wednesday at the Senior Activity Center, 437 S. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello. Social hour will begin at 11 a.m., and lunch will be served at noon for $6. After lunch, there will be a Christmas program by Holy Spirit Elementary School students. There will also be prizes and Christmas treats. Members and guests are welcome.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Wednesdays at noon at Mental Health Specialists, 210 W. Burnside Ave., Suite A, in Chubbuck. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce is hosting a blood drive for the American Red Cross from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Pocatello Blood Donation Center in the Pine Ridge Mall in Chubbuck. If you would like to schedule a time to donate, call Deb at 208-233-1525 or visit redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time.
• The Caregiver Support Group will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Area Agency on Aging, 214 E. Center St. in Pocatello. For more information, call 208-233-4032.
• The Idaho Network 4 Mental Wellness (IN4MW) family support group meets every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Life, Inc at 640 Pershing Ave. in Pocatello. Rhonda D’Amico’s presentation this Wednesday will focus on the need talk about suicide with a message of hope. A class covering an aspect of mental health will be from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. Families dealing with mental illness issues are encouraged to attend either or both meetings.
Wednesday-Saturday
• The Palace Playhouse, 158 E. Chubbuck Road in Chubbuck, will put on a production of “It’s a Wonderful Life, A Live Radio Show” at 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit palaceplayhouse.com.
