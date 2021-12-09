Today
• The Child Care Advisory Committee will meet at 10 a.m. today in the Paradice Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Senior Activity Center, 427 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts live music every Thursday from 2 to 5 p.m.
• There will be a Hearing Examiner meeting at 5:30 p.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. today. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
Today-Saturday
• The Alliance Academy of Dance in Pocatello is set to perform its annual production of “The Nutcracker” ballet this week at the Pocatello High School auditorium. The performances will be held at 7 p.m. today and Friday and at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets range from $17 to $25 and can be purchased at buy.tututix.com/aad.
Friday
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• Holy Spirit Catholic School invites the public to celebrate Christmas with a drive-by caroling and pajama drive event from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Friday at St. Anthony Chapel, 524 N. Seventh Ave. in Pocatello. Students will be performing Christmas songs and collecting pajama donations for those in need.
• Local residents are invited to take a Christmas Lights Tour hayride on Friday between 6 and 8 p.m. Each ride is a 15-minute tour. We will pick up and drop off on the corner of Hiskey and Butte streets in Pocatello near Gate City Elementary. Cost is $5 per person or $20 per family (up to six people) Purchase tickets online at www.pocatelloevents.com if you want to use a card, or you can pay cash at the time of the ride.
• The city of Chubbuck will host Christmas in the Park starting at 6 p.m. Friday at Cotant Park. Join them as they light up the park for the holiday season, with hot cocoa, cookies, candy canes and music by Highland High School.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. All styles and talents are welcome.
• Joseph Valencia will perform live starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St.
• The Idaho State-Civic Symphony and the Camerata Singers and ISU Concert choirs will perform Handel’s “Messiah” at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello. Masks will be required. Tickets can be purchased at thesymphony.us.
• Justin “JJ” Jones will perform live from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Friday & Saturday
• Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N Main St, Suite G, in Pocatello, will put on its production of “Fully Committed” at 7 p.m. Friday and at 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday. This devastatingly funny one act follows a day in the life of Sam Peliczowski, an out-of-work actor who mans the red-hot reservation line at Manhattan’s No. 1 restaurant. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at oldtownactorsstudio.net.
• Blackfoot Community Players will put on a production of “Elf: The Musical” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Nuart Theatre, 195 N. Broadway St. in Blackfoot. Tickets are $6 for children 12 and under and $8 for adults and can be purchased at blackfootcommunityplayers.com/buy-tickets.
