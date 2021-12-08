• The NeighborWorks Pocatello annual meeting and awards ceremony will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. today at the Westside Players’ Warehouse, 1009 S. Second Ave. in Pocatello. There will be appetizers from The Sand Trap, music by Strings Attached, door prizes, no-host bar and updates on NeighborWorks Pocatello happenings.
• The Pocatello Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a clarification meeting at 6 p.m. today, followed by the regular commission meeting at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
Story continues below video
• A popular Nativity reenactment at Grace Lutheran Church featuring live animals, including camels, will make its return today. The event will be free to the public, with 20-minute shows scheduled for 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. outside of the church and school at 1350 Baldy Ave. in Pocatello. Spectators will view the reenactment from inside of their vehicle, listening to a narration on a special radio transmission.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. today.
Thursday
• The Child Care Advisory Committee will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Paradice Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Senior Activity Center, 427 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts live music every Thursday from 2 to 5 p.m.
• There will be a Hearing Examiner meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
Thursday-Saturday
• The Alliance Academy of Dance in Pocatello is set to perform its annual production of "The Nutcracker" ballet this week at the Pocatello High School auditorium. The performances will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets range from $17 to $25 and can be purchased at buy.tututix.com/aad.
If you would like to submit an upcoming event or community announcement, please contact our staff at 208-232-4161 or send an email to cjohnson@journalnet.com. We will also accept news from local clubs and engagement, wedding and anniversary announcements. You can post your community or club events on our calendar. Obituaries
Submit an obituary/notice All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or onlineDeadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The ISJ is not responsible for spelling, grammar, or basic mistakes.