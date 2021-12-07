ISJ calendar

Today

• The Community Development Block Grant Advisory Committee will hold a special meeting at noon today in the Paradice Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.

• There will be a Site Plan Review meeting at 1:30 p.m. today in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.

• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. today.

• The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting at 5:15 p.m. today at Danielle Cooley American Family Insurance, inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St., Suite N, to celebrate the business’s new location and 10th anniversary.

• Goody’s, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 6:30 p.m. today.

Wednesday

• The NeighborWorks Pocatello annual meeting and awards ceremony will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Westside Players’ Warehouse, 1009 S. Second Ave. in Pocatello. There will be appetizers from The Sand Trap, music by Strings Attached, door prizes, no-host bar and updates on NeighborWorks Pocatello happenings.

• The Pocatello Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a clarification meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, followed by the regular commission meeting at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.

• A popular Nativity reenactment at Grace Lutheran Church featuring live animals, including camels, will make its return on Wednesday. The event will be free to the public, with 20-minute shows scheduled for 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. outside of the church and school at 1350 Baldy Ave. in Pocatello. Spectators will view the reenactment from inside of their vehicle, listening to a narration on a special radio transmission.

• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday.

To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.