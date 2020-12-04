Today
• A Family Affair Candle Company will host a grand opening at its new location, 200 S. Main St., Suite Q, in Pocatello, from noon to 8 p.m. today.
• First Friday Art Walk will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. today throughout Old Town Pocatello. Admission is free. View a listing of all art walk locations at oldtownpocatello.com.
• There will be a free, drive-in style live nativity from 6 to 8 p.m. today at 184 N. Park Ave. in Shelley. The non-denominational spin on the traditional Christmas story will be broadcasted through radio transmission in both English and Spanish. Each performance lasts about 10 minutes and will be running continuously throughout the evening. Donations of nonperishable items will be accepted for the local food banks
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Open Mic Night from 7 to 10 p.m. today. Bring your talents, bring your friends, or just come and listen to some great local artists. All styles and talents are welcome.
• Acoustic rock band Papas Famosas will perform from 8 to 10 p.m. today at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
• Strings Attached and Jarid Greene will perform from 8 p.m. to midnight today at the One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello.
Today-Sunday
• Snake River Doodles will host “Christmas Lights Tour with a Horse on a Hay Ride” from 6 to 8 p.m. today, Saturday and Sunday. Each ride is 15 minutes. Pick-up and drop-off is at the corner of Hiskey and Butte streets near Gate City Elementary. Cost is $5 per person or $20 for a family pass (up to six immediate family members) Purchase tickets online at bit.ly/2JG6HrI if you want to use a card, or you can pay cash at the time of the ride.
Saturday
• The Crafter’s Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
• Singer-songwriter Jason Greene will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello.
