Today
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• The December First Friday Art Walk will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. today throughout downtown Pocatello. Admission is free and so is parking. A list of participating locations is available at historicdowntownpocatello.com.
• The Harkness Salon & Spa, 204 Center St. in McCammon, will host a holiday open house from 5 to 8 p.m. today.
• PV’s Uncorked on Main, 138 N. Main St. in Pocatello, will host a wine tasting from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. today during First Friday Art Walk. Cost is $15 for five wines.
• Local residents are invited to take a Christmas Lights Tour hayride today between 6 and 8 p.m. Each ride is a 15-minute tour. We will pick up and drop off on the corner of Hiskey and Butte streets in Pocatello near Gate City Elementary. Cost is $5 per person or $20 per family (up to six people) Purchase tickets online at www.pocatelloevents.com if you want to use a card, or you can pay cash at the time of the ride.
• The ISU Chamber Choir will present a concert of holiday choral music in the splendid acoustics of Jensen Grand Concert Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. today in Pocatello. Admission is $8 for adults, $6 for ISU faculty and staff, $4 for pre-college students, and free for ISU students with a valid ID. Children under the age of 6 will not be allowed into ISU concerts. Masks are required.
Saturday
• Pocatello Animal Services will host a rabies vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the animal shelter community room, 3100 Avenue of the Chiefs. No appointments are necessary. The price is $10 per vaccine, and cash only will be accepted. Dogs brought to the clinic must be leashed, and cats must be in a carrier.
• The Crafter’s Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
• Faith Lutheran Church, 856 W. Eldredge Road in Pocatello, will host Women’s Christmas Tea at 2 p.m. Saturday.
• Goodbye Hello Crafts and Boutique, 144 N. Main St. in Pocatello, will host a Kids Christmas Craft Class at 3 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased by visiting goodbyehellocrafts.com and clicking on “classes.” Admission includes four activities plus a treat. One adult must remain in the store.
• The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello, will host a Community Christmas Party from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free, plus there will be free activities, live music and a visit from Santa.
• Center Street Clubhouse, 542 E. Center St. in Pocatello, will host ugly sweater-themed bingo on Saturday. Wear your ugliest holiday sweater and you could win a prize. The first game starts at 5:30 p.m.
• The Dewdroppers will perform live starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
Saturday & Sunday
• The Lewis & Clark Trader Gun Show will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Mountain View Event Center, 1567 Way to Grace Ave. in Pocatello. Admission is $8.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.