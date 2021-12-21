• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. today.
• At 7 p.m. today, the Leavitt Center, 1030 E. Sublette St. in Pocatello, will host “An Angel Tones Christmas,” featuring the fabulous harmonies of the Angel Tones trio and several local guest artists. Admission is $12 or $10 with a pack of child’s diapers to be donated to Family Services Alliance.
Today-Thursday
• An encore Crafts and Drafts for Procrastinators will take place today, Wednesday and Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m. each day at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello. They’ll have a festive photo booth area and a free DIY gift-wrapping station. There will be loads of stocking stuffers and unique, handmade gifts available that you can purchase directly from the person that made them.
Wednesday
• Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon on Wednesdays at the Mental Health Specialists building, 210 W. Burnside Ave., Suite A, in Chubbuck, just off the freeway exit.
• WholeHealth Cooperative, 303 N. 12th Ave. in Pocatello, will host a Winter Solstice sound bath ceremony at 6:15 Wednesday. Bring a mat and wear comfortable clothing.
