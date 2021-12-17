Today
• Local residents are invited to take a Christmas Lights Tour hayride today between 6 and 8 p.m. Each ride is a 15-minute tour. We will pick up and drop off on the corner of Hiskey and Butte streets in Pocatello near Gate City Elementary. Cost is $5 per person or $20 per family (up to six people) Purchase tickets online at www.pocatelloevents.com if you want to use a card, or you can pay cash at the time of the ride.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• Strings Attached will perform live starting at 7 p.m. today at Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. today. All styles and talents are welcome.
• The annual “Sing Choirs of Angels” Christmas concert will take place at 7 p.m. today at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello. Dinner and admission to the concert are free. People planning to attend should email singchoirsofangels@gmail.com to request tickets. Include a name and the number of tickets needed.
• Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello, will host free swing dance lessons from 8:30 to 11 p.m. today. No need to bring a partner. Class will be taught by ISU dance instructor Lori Head. Class is open to all ages.
Today & Saturday
• Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N Main St, Suite G, in Pocatello, will put on its production of “Fully Committed” at 7 p.m. today and at 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday. This devastatingly funny one act follows a day in the life of Sam Peliczowski, an out-of-work actor who mans the red-hot reservation line at Manhattan’s No. 1 restaurant. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at oldtownactorsstudio.net.
Saturday
• The annual national Wreaths Across America wreath-laying ceremony is set for 10 a.m. Saturday at Mountain View Cemetery near Brady Chapel, 1520 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello. The Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 2651 Cromwell Lane in Blackfoot, will also host a ceremony at the same time. Everyone is invited.
• The Crafter’s Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items. Santa will also be making his last visit downtown before Christmas during the market, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• New Creations Salon, 102 Jefferson Ave. in Pocatello inside New Creations House of Beauty, will host a Christmas open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. There will be free refreshments, and be sure to take a photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Bring a non-perishable food item to benefit the Idaho Foodbank.
• The Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will present the 33rd annual Festival of Lights, a celebration of holiday traditions from around the world, from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday in the rotunda of the Stephens Performing Arts Center on ISU’s campus. This event is free, and no tickets are required. For more information, call 208-233-2602 or visit pocatellouu.org. Masks are required.
• ISU’s “A Season of Note” series will present “A Swingin’ Little Christmas with Suzy Bogguss” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello. Tickets are $26 and $30 and can be purchased at the Stephens Performing Arts Center Box Office by calling 208-282-3595 or visiting isu.edu/tickets.
• Rob Gregg will perform live starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• Coming Home featuring Henry Gonzalez will perform live starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello.
• Walther’s Wallpaper will perform live from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello. Named after the inventor of the optical planetarium, Walther’s Wallpaper presents oftentimes dark and comical stories from history, art and imagination in the form of danceable and catchy songs.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.