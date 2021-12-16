Today
• The Senior Activity Center, 427 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts live music every Thursday from 2 to 5 p.m.
• The Pocatello City Council will hold a clarification meeting at 5:30 p.m. today, followed by the regular council meeting at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. today. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
Friday
• Local residents are invited to take a Christmas Lights Tour hayride on Friday between 6 and 8 p.m. Each ride is a 15-minute tour. We will pick up and drop off on the corner of Hiskey and Butte streets in Pocatello near Gate City Elementary. Cost is $5 per person or $20 per family (up to six people) Purchase tickets online at www.pocatelloevents.com if you want to use a card, or you can pay cash at the time of the ride.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• Strings Attached will perform live starting at 7 p.m. Friday at Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. All styles and talents are welcome.
• The annual “Sing Choirs of Angels” Christmas concert will take place at 7 p.m. Friday at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello. Dinner and admission to the concert are free. People planning to attend should email singchoirsofangels@gmail.com to request tickets. Include a name and the number of tickets needed.
• Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello, will host free swing dance lessons from 8:30 to 11 p.m. Friday. Singles welcome, no need to bring a partner. Class will be taught by ISU dance instructor Lori Head. Class is open to all ages.
Friday & Saturday
• Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N Main St, Suite G, in Pocatello, will put on its production of “Fully Committed” at 7 p.m. Friday and at 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday. This devastatingly funny one act follows a day in the life of Sam Peliczowski, an out-of-work actor who mans the red-hot reservation line at Manhattan’s No. 1 restaurant. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at oldtownactorsstudio.net.
