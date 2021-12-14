Today
• The Pocatello Regional Airport Commission will meet at noon today in the airport’s conference room.
• There will be a Site Plan Review meeting at 1:30 p.m. today in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. today.
• The second annual Help Jack Give Back Toy Drive will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. today at Phil Meador Toyota, 1855 Flandro Drive in Pocatello. Drop off donations, visit Santa and snag some hot chocolate and cookies.
• The Sister Cities Committee will meet at 5:15 p.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Goody’s, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 6:30 p.m. today.
• Zoo Idaho will host Science Night trivia at 7 p.m. today at The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello. Test your science knowledge while also participating in an engineering challenge. Prizes will be awarded to the Trivia Winner, Challenge Winner, and for the Best Team Name. Cost is $15 per team (up to 6 people).
• Concepts Squared, with the theme “Let’s Talk About Tech,” will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. today in the Roundhouse Conference Room inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello. Jeremy Marley will be the guest speaker.
• The Nashville Celts will offer “Christmas with the Celts” at 7:30 p.m. today in the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello as part of ISU’s “Season of Note” series. Tickets are $26 and $30 and can be purchased at the Stephens Performing Arts Center Box Office by calling 208-282-3595 or visiting isu.edu/tickets.
Wednesday
• Pocatello Development Authority will meet at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon on Wednesdays at the Mental Health Specialists building, 210 W. Burnside Ave., Suite A, in Chubbuck, just off the freeway exit.
• The Portneuf Valley Environmental Fair Committee will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Paradice Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Senior Building Ad-Hoc Committee will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Christmas Concert Extravaganza and fifth annual Community Carol Sing-Along will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at American Falls High School. There will be elves, Santa, Christmas vendors, a raffle and silent auction, cookies, hot chocolate and music. Admission is free.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.