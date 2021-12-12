ISJ calendar

Today

n The Pocatello Film Society will wrap up its celebration of the 20th anniversary of the “Lord of the Rings” movies with showings of “The Return of the King” at 2:30 and 6 p.m. today in the Bengal Theater at ISU. The 2:30 p.m. show will be the original theatrical version, while the 6 p.m. show will be the extended editions (rated PG-13). Admission will be $1 for each show or free for ISU students.

n Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum-selling recording artist and comedian Bill Engvall will perform live at 8 p.m. today at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel. Tickets start at $39 and can be purchased at bit.ly/2TElzw1

Monday

n Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Mondays at Bru House Galilei, 502 N. Main St. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at United Methodist Church, 5147 Whitaker Road in Chubbuck. For more information, call 208-232-2692.

n Pocatello Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council will meet at 3:15 p.m. Monday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.

n The Human Relations Advisory Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.

n Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N Main St, Suite G, in Pocatello, will put on its production of “Fully Committed” at 7 p.m. Monday. This devastatingly funny one act follows a day in the life of Sam Peliczowski, an out-of-work actor who mans the red-hot reservation line at Manhattan’s No. 1 restaurant. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at oldtownactorsstudio.net.

n Blackfoot Community Players will put on a production of “Elf: The Musical” at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Nuart Theatre, 195 N. Broadway St. in Blackfoot. Tickets are $6 for children 12 and under and $8 for adults and can be purchased at blackfootcommunityplayers.com/buy-tickets.

