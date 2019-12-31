Today
• There will be a Site Plan Review meeting at 1:30 p.m. today in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• Barricade, 308 E. Center St. in Pocatello, will host a New Year’s Eve party starting at 3 p.m. today. They’ll be open until 1 a.m., with free champagne for a toast at midnight. Dress in attire from your favorite decade. We’ll be playing music from the 1970s-2010s all night long.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets Tuesdays at 5:30 and 7 p.m. at the Friendship Club, 745 S. First Ave. in Pocatello. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• Jim Dandy Brewing, 305 E. Lander St. in Pocatello, will host a New Year’s Eve party starting at 6 p.m. today. Come watch the ball drop with your friends, your favorite Jim Dandy beverage and a special menu from The Melt and Dunk Burger. There will be $4 pints all night.
• The ISU College of Arts and Letters will host its seventh annual New Year’s Eve Gala with a “Mystery, Moonlight and Murder” theme starting at 7 p.m. today in the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello. The evening will begin with a social hour with a seated dinner to follow. Entertainment includes a murder mystery party by The Murder Mystery Company; dancing with live music by ISU students and community members; and performances and work by students from theater, dance, art and music. Tickets to the event are $125 each and are available for purchase at isu.edu/calgala or by calling 208-282-3207.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host a Roaring ’20s New Year’s Ball starting at 7 p.m. today. They will have food specials, drink specials, a champagne toast at midnight plus live music in the lounge and in The Union. Henry Gonzales will be playing rock’n country and classic rock in The Union from 9 p.m. to midnight.
• Club Charley’s, 331 E. Center St. in Pocatello, will host a New Year’s Eve party from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. today. Formal attire is suggested; come dressed as your favorite decade. There will be a Champagne Countdown to Confetti Time at midnight, a mini drag show, DJ, dancing and fun.
• Oasis Sports Bar, 308 N. Main St. in Pocatello, will host a New Year’s Eve party from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. today. There will be dancing, specials and giveaways.
• The Office Bar & Grill, 251 E. Center St. in Pocatello, will host a New Year’s Eve Gathering from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. today.
• Clydesdale Bar & Lounge, 655 N. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, will host a New Year’s Eve Great Gatsby Bash from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. today. There will be a cover charge after 11 p.m.
Wednesday
• The Idaho Network 4 Mental Wellness family support group meets every Wednesday at Life Inc., 640 Pershing Ave. in Pocatello. Classes on mental health meet at 5:45, and family support meets at 7 p.m. Families dealing with mental illness issues are encouraged to attend either or both meetings.
