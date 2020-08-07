Today
• Zoo-4-Tots will be held at 10 a.m. today in the Zoo Idaho Education Building, 3101 Avenue of the Chiefs, at Zoo Idaho in Pocatello. Preschoolers (ages 2–5) and their parents, grandparents or caregivers will love this program, which includes a short story, activity and animal encounter. Cost is $8 plus zoo admission for one adult and one child and $2 plus zoo admission for each additional person in the same family.
• First Friday Art Walk will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. today. Art walk features art, music, food, fashion and more in more than 20 downtown shops and restaurants. Admission to the event is free. Parking is free, too. The event guide is published at oldtownpocatello.com.
• “Movies at the Port” will be held every Friday in the summer in the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre at the Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello. This week’s free showing features “Guardians of the Galaxy.” Movies start at around 9:20 p.m., and gates open at 9 p.m. No outside foods or drinks will be allowed, but they will have concessions for sale. Attendees are required to wear masks at the entry gate and other locations where they can’t meet social distancing requirements.
Saturday
• The Blackfoot Makers Market will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday outside Paisley Cakes, 1800 E. Airport Road in Blackfoot. Local vendors with handmade and homemade goods for sale. Come shop for beautiful and unique gifts, crafts, art and more. Bring cash, although some vendors may have the ability to accept cards.
• The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Old Town Pavilion in Pocatello. Shop local fresh produce, bedding plants, hanging flower baskets, arts, crafts and more.
• The Crafter’s Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
• The Flyin’ Hawaiian Flea Market will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 265 E. Chubbuck Road. The flea market will be open every Saturday for the rest of the summer. There will be a variety of local vendors.
Monday
• There will be a Food Truck Roundabout featuring several local food trucks from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Old Town Pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
