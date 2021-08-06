Today
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting at 2 p.m. today at Country Corner, 6161 Bannock Highway in Pocatello.
• First Friday Art Walk takes place downtown from 5 to 8 p.m. today. Admission is free. View a list of participating locations at historicdowntownpocatello.com.
• Aid for Friends will host its annual Splish and Splash fundraiser for its homeless shelter from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. today at the Ross Park Aquatic Complex in Pocatello. There will be swimming and a barbecue. Tickets are $10 per person or $30 for a family of four. For more information, visit aidforfriendspocatello.com/splish-splash-2021.
• The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello, will host Karaoke & Dance Night from 6 to 11 p.m. today. All ladies get in free and guys are $5 per person. This is open to all ages and families get in for $20.
• The Bannock County Democrats will host a Blue Barbecue starting at 6:30 p.m. today at O.K. Ward Park in Pocatello. Eat some burgers and hot dogs and bring your own beer if you wish. You will also have a chance to meet the new Idaho Democratic Party Chair Fred Cornforth. Attendance is free.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Open Mic Night from 7 to 10 p.m. today.
• Country music star Tracy Byrd will perform live at 8 p.m. today inside the Chiefs Event Center at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel in Fort Hall. Tickets prices begin at $59 and can be purchased at shobangaming.yapsody.com.
• The city of Chubbuck will host Movies in the Park today at Stuart Park in Chubbuck. This week’s movie is “Dora and the Lost City of Gold.” Come early, bring your family, friends, lawn chairs, blankets and let the kids play in the splash pad and playground while you wait for the movie to start at dusk. In case of inclement weather, the movie will be play Saturday at dusk.
Today & Saturday
• The Bannock County fair will take place today and Saturday at the fairgrounds in Downey. An open rodeo is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. today. Also today, country band Sawyer Brown will perform at 9:30 p.m. Saturday’s schedule includes the 4-H market sale at 10 a.m., and Slash D Stock Dogs will offer advice on training stock dogs at 2 p.m.
• The Leavitt Center will present “Willy Wonka Jr.,” a musical based on the classic book “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” at 7 p.m. today and Saturday with an additional showing at 2 p.m. Saturday. Advance tickets are $10 or $15 at the door. Get tickets at The Leavitt Center, 1030 E. Sublette St. in Pocatello, or call 855-653-2487. Contact the director with any questions at JulianneGalligan@gmail.com. Follow The Leavitt Center on Facebook to stay up to date.
Saturday
• Compassion and Hope Pregnancy Center will host a Steppin’ for Life 5K, 2K or no-K run/walk event starting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at O.K. Ward Park in Pocatello. Registration is $25 per person and can be purchased at tinyurl.com/4rsybffc.
• The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October at the Downtown Pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• Flyin Hawaiian Outdoor Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday throughout the summer at 265 E. Chubbuck Road in Chubbuck.
• Historic Downtown Pocatello and the Senior Activity Center will host the annual Oldies Rod & Custom Car Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in Pocatello.
• The Crafter’s Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St.
• AMVETS Post 1 will host a Family Fun Day and Membership Drive from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building, 300 N. Johnson Ave. in Pocatello.
• Country music star Mitchell Tenpenny will perform live on Saturday at the amphitheater at the Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at countryconcertseries.com/mitchell-tenpenny.
• Summer Bloom will perform live from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• Jay Alm will perform live from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Off the Rails Brewing, 228 S. Main St. in Pocatello.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.