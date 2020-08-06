Today
• The Parks & Recreation Advisory Board will meet at 11 a.m. today in the Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Pocatello City Council will have three meetings today in the Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall: a special meeting at 2 p.m., a clarification meeting at 5:30 p.m., and the regular council meeting at 6 p.m.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. today. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. Bring a poem or just bring yourself. Crafted will be open with food, beer and wine, coffee and more.
Friday
• Zoo-4-Tots will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the Zoo Idaho Education Building, 3101 Avenue of the Chiefs, at Zoo Idaho in Pocatello. Preschoolers (ages 2–5) and their parents, grandparents or caregivers will love this program, which includes a short story, activity and animal encounter. Cost is $8 plus zoo admission for one adult and one child and $2 plus zoo admission for each additional person in the same family.
• First Friday Art Walk will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Art walk features art, music, food, fashion and more in more than 20 downtown shops and restaurants. Admission to the event is free. Parking is free, too. The event guide is published at www.oldtownpocatello.com.
• “Movies at the Port” will be held every Friday in the summer in the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre at the Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello. This week’s free showing features “Guardians of the Galaxy.” Movies start at around 9:20 p.m., and gates open at 9 p.m. No outside foods or drinks will be allowed, but they will have concessions for sale. Attendees are required to wear masks at the entry gate and other locations where they can’t meet social distancing requirements.
