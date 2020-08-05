Today
• The Chubbuck Farmers Market will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. today at the Patriot’s Plaza by Geronimo’s Trampoline Park, 423 E Chubbuck Road. There will be fresh produce and handmade crafts.
• The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. today at the Old Town Pavilion in Pocatello. Fresh produce is at the market, and there are a variety of new handcrafted items available.
• The Historic Preservation Commission will meet at 6 p.m. today in the Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. today.
Thursday
• The Parks & Recreation Advisory Board will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday in the Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Pocatello City Council will have three meetings Thursday in the Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall: a special meeting at 2 p.m., a clarification meeting at 5:30 p.m., and the regular council meeting at 6 p.m.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. Bring a poem or just bring yourself. Crafted will be open with food, beer and wine, coffee and more.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.