Today
• The Idaho Museum of Natural History on ISU’s campus will host a Super Summer Science activity about wildfires from 1 to 3 p.m. today. Regular admission applies.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Jazz Night from 6 to 8 p.m. today.
• The Aaron Ball Band will perform from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. today at American Falls City Park as part of the free weekly Music in the Park event. Food trucks Anthony’s Navajo Tacos and Sticks and Scones will be on site. Bring a blanket or a chair. The concert is free but tips are appreciated.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. today. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
• The Bourbon Barrel, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 8 p.m.
Today-Saturday
• The Bannock County fair will take place today, Friday and Saturday at the fairgrounds in Downey. Comedian Tim the Dairyman will perform a free show at 9:30 p.m. today. An open rodeo is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. today and Friday. Also on Friday, country band Sawyer Brown will perform at 9:30 p.m. Saturday’s schedule includes the 4-H market sale at 10 a.m., and Slash D Stock Dogs will offer advice on training stock dogs at 2 p.m.
• The Leavitt Center will present “Willy Wonka Jr.,” a musical based on the classic book “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” at 7 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday with an additional showing at 2 p.m. Saturday. Advance tickets are $10 or $15 at the door. Get tickets at The Leavitt Center, 1030 E. Sublette St. in Pocatello, or call 855-653-2487. Contact the director with any questions at JulianneGalligan@gmail.com. Follow The Leavitt Center on Facebook to stay up to date.
Friday
• Zoo Idaho will host Zoo-4-Tots from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the Zoo Idaho Education Building, 3101 Avenue of the Chiefs in Pocatello. Preschoolers (ages 2–5) and their parents, grandparents, or caregivers will love this program, which includes a short story, activity, and animal encounter. Advanced registration is required. Register at bit.ly/302GPeu. Cost is $8 for one adult and one child and $2 for each additional child in the same family.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• First Friday Art Walk takes place downtown from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Admission is free. View a list of participating locations at www.historicdowntownpocatello.com.
• Aid for Friends will host its annual Splish and Splash fundraiser for its homeless shelter from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at the Ross Park Aquatic Center in Pocatello. There will be swimming and a barbecue. Tickets are $10 per person or $30 for a family of four. For more information, visit aidforfriendspocatello.com/splish-splash-2021.
• The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello, will host Karaoke & Dance Night from 6 to 11 p.m. Friday. Dance, play games and feel free to bring in your own food and non-alcoholic beverages. All ladies get in free and guys are $5 per person. This is open to all ages and families get in for $20.
• The Bannock County Democrats will host a Blue Barbecue starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday at O.K. Ward Park in Pocatello. Eat some burgers and hot dogs and bring your own beer if you wish. You will also have a chance to meet the new Idaho Democratic Party Chair Fred Cornforth. Attendance is free but donations to cover the cost of the food will be appreciated.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Open Mic Night from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. Bring your talents, bring your friends, or just come and listen to some great local artists. All styles and talents are welcome.
• Country music star Tracy Byrd will perform live at 8 p.m. Friday inside the Chiefs Event Center at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel in Fort Hall. Tickets prices begin at $59 and can be purchased at shobangaming.yapsody.com.
• The city of Chubbuck will host Movies in the Park Friday at Stuart Park in Chubbuck. This week’s movie is “Dora and the Lost City of Gold.” Come early, bring your family, friends, lawn chairs, blankets and let the kids play in the splash pad and playground while you wait for the movie to start at dusk. In case of inclement weather, movies will be rescheduled to the following Saturday at dusk.
Friday & Saturday
• The annual Bill Parrish Family 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament will take place Friday and Saturday at Holt Arena in Pocatello. Sign up your team at chubbucklions.org/3on3register.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.