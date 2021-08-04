Today
• The Chubbuck Farmers Market takes place from 4 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday next to Geronimo’s, 423 E. Chubbuck Road.
• Revive @ 5 will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. today at the downtown pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello. Rockin’ Hillbilly will be live on stage, and food will be available from the Elks Lodge and Thanks a Brunch.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• Pocatello City Council members Roger Bray, Christine Stevens and Claudia Ortega would like your input on a variety of topics such as property taxes and the city budget, to name just a few. Bring a friend, a neighbor and your concerns to Lower Ross Park (by the shelter near the pool) at 6:30 p.m. today.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. today.
• One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts open mic night every Wednesday starting at 8 p.m.
Today-Saturday
• The Bannock County fair will take place today through Saturday at the fairgrounds in Downey. Today’s schedule includes a parade at 6:30 p.m., a show from hypnotist Chris Mabrey at 7:30 p.m., and a free concert featuring Party Crashers at 8:30 p.m. On Thursday, comedian Tim the Dairyman will perform a free show at 9:30 p.m. An open rodeo is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Also on Friday country band Sawyer Brown will perform at 9:30 p.m. Saturday’s schedule includes the 4-H market sale at 10 a.m., and Slash D Stock Dogs will offer advice on training stock dogs at 2 p.m.
Thursday
• The Idaho Museum of Natural History on ISU’s campus will host a Super Summer Science activity about wildfires from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday. Regular admission applies.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Jazz Night featuring The Dewdroppers from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
• The Aaron Ball Band will perform from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at American Falls City Park as part of the free weekly Music in the Park event. Food trucks Anthony’s Navajo Tacos and Sticks and Scones will be on site. Bring a blanket or a chair. The concert is free but tips are appreciated.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. Bring a poem or just bring yourself. Crafted will be open with food, beer and wine, coffee and more.
• The Bourbon Barrel, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 8 p.m.
Thursday-Saturday
• The Leavitt Center will present “Willy Wonka Jr.,” a musical based on the classic book “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday with an additional showing at 2 p.m. Saturday. Advance tickets are $10 or $15 at the door. Get tickets at The Leavitt Center, 1030 E. Sublette St. in Pocatello, or call 855-653-2487. Contact the director with any questions at JulianneGalligan@gmail.com. Follow The Leavitt Center on Facebook to stay up to date.
