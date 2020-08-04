Today
• There will be a Site Plan Review meeting at 1:30 p.m. today in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. today.
Wednesday
• The Chubbuck Farmers Market will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Patriot’s Plaza by Geronimo’s Trampoline Park, 423 E Chubbuck Road. There will be fresh produce and handmade crafts.
• The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Old Town Pavilion in Pocatello. Fresh produce is at the market, and there are a variety of new handcrafted items available.
• The Historic Preservation Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday.
