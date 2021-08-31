ISJ calendar

Today

• The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello, will host Toddler Time Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. Indoor swing set, books, movies, friends, music, games, balloons, bubbles, zip line, chalk wall and more. Cost is $1 per person. Geared for kids 5 and under.

• There will be a Site Plan Review meeting at 1:30 p.m. today in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.

• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. today.

Wednesday

• Southeast Idaho Retired Educators will be meeting for a luncheon meeting at noon Wednesday at the Clarion Inn, 1399 Bench Road in Pocatello. All retired educators, retired employees of education, their spouses and friends of education are invited to attend. The cost of the lunch is $12. If you have questions, call Roger Wheeler at 208-237-5010 or Judy Liday at 208-317-6664.

• There will be a community cleanup at the Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Bring your own gloves and meet in front of the box office/concessions.

• The Chubbuck Farmers Market takes place from 4 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday next to Geronimo’s, 423 E. Chubbuck Road.

• Revive @ 5 will take place from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the downtown pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello. Whiskey Hangover will be live on stage.

• The Historic Preservation Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.

• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom. For more information, call 208-232-2692.

• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday.

• One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts open mic night every Wednesday starting at 8 p.m.

