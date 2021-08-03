Today
• The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello, will host Toddler Time Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. Indoor swing set, books, movies, friends, music, games, balloons, bubbles, zip line, chalk wall and more. Cost is $1 per person. Geared for kids 5 and under.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. today.
• Goody’s, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• The Leavitt Center will present “Willy Wonka Jr.,” a musical based on the classic book “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” at 7 p.m. today. Advance tickets are $10 and $15 at the door. Get tickets at The Leavitt Center, 1030 E. Sublette St. in Pocatello, or call 855-653-2487. Contact the director with any questions at JulianneGalligan@gmail.com. Follow The Leavitt Center on Facebook to stay up to date.
Today and Wednesday
• Pocatello City Council members Roger Bray, Christine Stevens and Claudia Ortega would like your input on a variety of topics such as property taxes and the city budget, to name just a few. Bring a friend, a neighbor and your concerns to Scardino Park (on Park Lane off of El Rancho) at 6:30 p.m. today and to Lower Ross Park (by the shelter near the pool) at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Today-Saturday
• The Bannock County fair will take place today through Saturday at the fairgrounds in Downey.
Wednesday
• Zoo Idaho will host a Zoo Day Class from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the Zoo Idaho Education Building, 3101 Avenue of the Chiefs in Pocatello. These single-day classes are perfect for children ages 5 to 13 who have investigative minds. Groups study various topics with age-appropriate activities. Cost is $15 and advanced registration required. Register at tinyurl.com/y45rw7p. The topic this week is “Teeth and Skulls.” Investigate what makes the teeth and skulls of different Idaho wildlife unique and learn how to identify them.
• The Chubbuck Farmers Market takes place from 4 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday next to Geronimo’s, 423 E. Chubbuck Road.
• Revive @ 5 will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the downtown pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello. Rockin’ Hillbilly will be live on stage, and food will be available from the Elks Lodge and Thanks a Brunch.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday.
• One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts open mic night every Wednesday starting at 8 p.m.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.