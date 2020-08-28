Today
• Zoo-4-Tots will be held at 10 a.m. today in the Zoo Idaho Education Building, 3101 Avenue of the Chiefs, at Zoo Idaho in Pocatello. Preschoolers (ages 2–5) and their parents, grandparents or caregivers will love this program, which includes a short story, activity and animal encounter. Cost is $8 plus zoo admission for one adult and one child and $2 plus zoo admission for each additional person in the same family.
• There will be a Eastern Idaho Partnership meeting at 10:30 a.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St. in Pocatello, will be hosting a parking lot party featuring live music by Gas, Food & Lodging today. Food and drinks begin at 6 p.m., and the music will run from 7 to 10 p.m.
• The One One Seven, Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello, will be hosting its grand opening today. Enjoy live music beginning at 7 p.m., featuring Loot, Hot Pursuit, Modern Methods and Jelly, plus a DJ entertaining throughout the evening. This new lounge is open to adults 21 and older. Completely remodeled and ready to welcome you.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Open Mic Night from 7 to 10 p.m. today. Bring your talents, bring your friends, or just come and listen to some great local artists. All styles and talents are welcome.
• Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello, will host live music by singer-songwriter Sloan Dalley from 8 to 10 p.m. today.
Today & Saturday
• “The Invisible Man” will be playing at 7 and 9:45 p.m. today and at 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday at the Bengal Theater at ISU. Admission is $3 for the general public, $2 for ISU staff and children under 12, and free for ISU students with a valid Bengal ID. Masks will be required, and social distancing measures will be in place.
Saturday
• The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Old Town Pavilion in Pocatello. Shop local fresh produce, bedding plants, hanging flower baskets, arts, crafts and more.
• The 2020 Portneuf River Cleanup will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday in Pocatello. Meet at the Pacific Recycling Trailhead on North Main Street, just off of Kraft Road. Help remove this year’s accumulation of trash from the banks and main channel of the Portneuf River. Bring work gloves and handsaws, nets and boots/waders/water shoes if you have them. Masks are required for the initial gathering at the Pacific Recycling trailhead.
• The Crafter’s Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
• The Flyin’ Hawaiian Flea Market will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 265 E. Chubbuck Road. The flea market will be open every Saturday for the rest of the summer. There will be a variety of local vendors.
• Singer Alexa Sluder will perform at The Place, 360 Old Highway 30 E. in Inkom, from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Bring your lawn chairs, enjoy some pizza and drinks, and some great music with your community.
• Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello, will host live music by local band Chief of Police from 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday. The band plays country, blues, rock and soul music
