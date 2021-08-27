Today
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello, will host Karaoke & Dance Night from 6 to 11 p.m. today. Dance, play games and feel free to bring in your own food and non-alcoholic beverages. All ladies get in free and guys are $5 per person. This is open to all ages and families get in for $20.
• There will be a Keep Idaho Red Rally today in the amphitheater at the Portneuf Wellness Complex. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the rally begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at tinyurl.com/8am63dra. Admission includes access to the rally and swing dance after party featuring a live swing band. Food trucks will be serving food. The keynote speaker is Robert O’Brien, the national security adviser to former President Donald Trump.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. today. All styles and talents are welcome.
• The Dewdroppers will play live jazz music from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. today at Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello. Barbecue will be served starting at 5 p.m.
• The Unknown band will perform live from 7:30 to 11 p.m. today at Sandbaggers Bar and Grill, 296 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello.
• Singer-songwriter Paul Bodily will perform live from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. today at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Today, Saturday & Sunday
• The annual Lava Hot Springs Folk Festival will take place today, Saturday and Sunday. View a schedule of events at lavafolkfest.org/folk-festival-schedule. All concerts are free.
Saturday
• The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October at the Downtown Pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• Flyin Hawaiian Outdoor Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday throughout the summer at 265 E. Chubbuck Road in Chubbuck.
• The Crafter’s Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
• The Pocatello Raceway, 1959 Boeing Ave., will host night racing on Saturday. Pit gates open at 2 p.m.; front gates and trackside open at 5 p.m.; racing starts at 6 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 7 to 12, and free for children 6 and under as well as military members and veterans.
• Strings Attached will perform live from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Off the Rails Brewing, 228 S. Main St. in Pocatello.
• The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will celebrate National Bow Tie Day with live music by Summer Bloom starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Matt Desind will perform live from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Sunday
• “Dream Horse” will be shown at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Sunday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.isucinema.com/dreamhorse.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.