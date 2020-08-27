Today
• There will be a Hearing Examiner meeting at 5:30 p.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. today. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. Bring a poem or just bring yourself. Crafted will be open with food, beer and wine, coffee and more.
Friday
• Zoo-4-Tots will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the Zoo Idaho Education Building, 3101 Avenue of the Chiefs, at Zoo Idaho in Pocatello. Preschoolers (ages 2–5) and their parents, grandparents or caregivers will love this program, which includes a short story, activity and animal encounter. Cost is $8 plus zoo admission for one adult and one child and $2 plus zoo admission for each additional person in the same family.
• There will be a Eastern Idaho Partnership meeting at 10:30 a.m. Friday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St. in Pocatello, will be hosting a parking lot party featuring live music by Gas, Food & Lodging on Friday. Food and drinks begin at 6 p.m., and the music will run from 7 to 10 p.m.
• The One One Seven, Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello, will be hosting its grand opening on Friday. Enjoy live music beginning at 7 p.m., featuring Loot, Hot Pursuit, Modern Methods and Jelly, plus a DJ entertaining throughout the evening. This new lounge is open to adults 21 and older. Completely remodeled and ready to welcome you.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Open Mic Night from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. Bring your talents, bring your friends, or just come and listen to some great local artists. All styles and talents are welcome.
Friday & Saturday
• “The Invisible Man” will be playing at 7 and 9:45 p.m. Friday and at 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday at the Bengal Theater at ISU. Admission is $3 for the general public, $2 for ISU staff and children under 12, and free for ISU students with a valid Bengal ID. Masks will be required, and social distancing measures will be in place.
