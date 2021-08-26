Today
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Jazz Night featuring The Dewdroppers from 6 to 8 p.m. today.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. today. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
• Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.
• Better With Beer will perform live from 7 to 11 p.m. today at Sandbaggers Bar and Grill, 296 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello.
• The Bourbon Barrel, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 8 p.m.
Friday
• Zoo Idaho will host Zoo-4-Tots from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the Zoo Idaho Education Building, 3101 Avenue of the Chiefs in Pocatello. Preschoolers (ages 2–5) and their parents, grandparents or caregivers will love this program, which includes a short story, activity and animal encounter. Advanced registration is required. Register at bit.ly/302GPeu. Cost is $8 for one adult and one child and $2 for each additional child in the same family.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello, will host Karaoke & Dance Night from 6 to 11 p.m. Friday. Dance, play games and feel free to bring in your own food and non-alcoholic beverages. All ladies get in free and guys are $5 per person. This is open to all ages and families get in for $20.
• There will be a Keep Idaho Red Rally on Friday in the amphitheater at the Portneuf Wellness Complex. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the rally begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at tinyurl.com/8am63dra. Admission includes access to the rally and swing dance after party featuring a live swing band. Food trucks will be serving food. The keynote speaker is Robert O'Brien, the national security adviser to former President Donald Trump.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Open Mic Night from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. Bring your talents, bring your friends, or just come and listen to some great local artists. All styles and talents are welcome.
• The Dewdroppers will play live jazz music from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello. Barbecue will be served starting at 5 p.m.
• The Unknown band will perform live from 7:30 to 11 p.m. Friday at Sandbaggers Bar and Grill, 296 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello.
• Singer-songwriter Paul Bodily will perform live from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Friday, Saturday & Sunday
• The annual Lava Hot Springs Folk Festival will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday. View a schedule of events at lavafolkfest.org/folk-festival-schedule. All concerts are free.
