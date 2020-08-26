Today
• The Animal Shelter Advisory Board will meet at noon today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Chubbuck Farmers Market will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. today at the Patriot’s Plaza by Geronimo’s Trampoline Park, 423 E Chubbuck Road. There will be fresh produce and handmade crafts.
• The Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a clarification meeting at 6 p.m. followed by the regular commission meeting at 6:30 p.m. today. Both meetings will take place in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. today.
Thursday
• There will be a Hearing Examiner meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. Bring a poem or just bring yourself. Crafted will be open with food, beer and wine, coffee and more.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.