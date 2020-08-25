Today
• There will be a Site Plan Review meeting at 1:30 p.m. today in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• There will be an Architectural Services Request for Qualifications Proposal Opening at 2:30 p.m. today in the Paradice Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. today.
• Squared: The Pocatello coworking space will host Concepts Squared at 7 p.m. today at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello. Paige Sheffield, a licensed acupuncturist and founder of Modern Acu, will be the featured speaker.
Wednesday
• The Animal Shelter Advisory Board will meet at noon Wednesday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Chubbuck Farmers Market will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Patriot’s Plaza by Geronimo’s Trampoline Park, 423 E Chubbuck Road. There will be fresh produce and handmade crafts.
• The Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a clarification meeting at 6 p.m. followed by the regular commission meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Both meetings will take place in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday.
