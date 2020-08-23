Today
• “Richard Jewell” will be playing at 4 and 7 p.m. today at the Bengal Theater at ISU. Admission is $3 for the general public, $2 for ISU staff and children under 12, and free for ISU students with a valid Bengal ID. Masks will be required, and social distancing measures will be in place.
Monday
• There will be a Food Truck Roundabout featuring several local food trucks from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Old Town Pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
