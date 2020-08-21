Today
• Zoo-4-Tots will be held at 10 a.m. today in the Zoo Idaho Education Building, 3101 Avenue of the Chiefs, at Zoo Idaho in Pocatello. Preschoolers (ages 2–5) and their parents, grandparents or caregivers will love this program, which includes a short story, activity and animal encounter. Cost is $8 plus zoo admission for one adult and one child and $2 plus zoo admission for each additional person in the same family.
• The Bacon Experience, 204 N. Main St. in Pocatello, will be hosting its grand opening from 5 to 8 p.m. today. Take a preview look at their menu by visiting thebaconexperience.com.
• Huddlle CoWorking Space, 312 W. Center St. in Pocatello, will host Ink and Drink from 6:30 to 9 p.m. today. Guests will enjoy dinner from Villano’s Italian, two drink tokens (for alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverages), and a take-home package with your art creations. Cost is $40 per person at the door or reserve your spot in advance for $10 off per person by visiting bit.ly/3awEUmM.
• “Movies at the Port” will be held every Friday in the summer in the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre at the Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello. This week’s free showing features “Aquaman.” The movie starts at about 9:20 p.m., and gates open at 9 p.m. No outside foods or drinks will be allowed, but they will have concessions for sale. Attendees are required to wear masks at the entry gate and other locations where they can’t meet social distancing requirements.
Today & Saturday
• The Pocatello area Parade of Homes will take place from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. today and Saturday. Purchase your tickets at any one of the following sponsors: Citizens Community Bank, Idaho Central Credit Union, Franklin Building Supply and Westmark Credit Union. Tickets are buy one for $10, get one free. A parade book will come with your tickets, which includes all of the addresses of the homes and a map.
• “Jumanji 2: The Next Level” will be playing at 7 and 9:45 p.m. today and at 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday at the Bengal Theater at ISU. Admission is $3 for the general public, $2 for ISU staff and children under 12, and free for ISU students with a valid Bengal ID. Masks will be required, and social distancing measures will be in place.
Saturday
• The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Old Town Pavilion in Pocatello. Shop local fresh produce, bedding plants, hanging flower baskets, arts, crafts and more.
• The Crafter’s Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
• The Friends of the Marshall Public Library will be hosting a Flash Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the library, 113 S. Garfield Ave. Hardcover, large paperbacks and coffee table books will be available outside the library’s main entrance.
• The Flyin’ Hawaiian Flea Market will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 265 E. Chubbuck Road. The flea market will be open every Saturday for the rest of the summer. There will be a variety of local vendors.
• Snake River Doodles Therapy Animals & Petting Zoo, 3960 Nora Ave. in Pocatello, will host a free event from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday. There will be a petting zoo, a carousel, two ziplines, a rock climbing wall, a sand box, a merry-go-round and music. The fire pit will be burning, so bring your roasting sticks and s’mores fixings or hot dogs.
• The 2020 Pocatello Friends of NRA Dinner and Fundraiser will take place from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at the Red Lion Hotel, 1555 Pocatello Creek Road. There will be dinner, raffles, auctions and games with chances to win exclusive NRA logo guns, gear, décor and collectibles. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Mal at blemsn@eoni.com or 541-786-1231. Tickets start at $50 and can also be purchased at bit.ly/3h9YMyq.
• Singer Boyd Murdock will perform at The Place, 360 Old Highway 30 E. in Inkom, from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Bring your lawn chairs, enjoy some pizza and drinks, and some great music with your community.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.