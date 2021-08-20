Today
• The David Price Agency, 485 W. Chubbuck Road, will host its annual Corn Dayz from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today. There will be free corn, food vendors, games and bounce houses. Safelite Autoglass will also be there for free rock chip repair.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello, will host Karaoke & Dance Night from 6 to 11 p.m. today. Dance, play games and feel free to bring in your own food and non-alcoholic beverages. All ladies get in free and guys are $5 per person. This is open to all ages and families get in for $20.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Open Mic Night from 7 to 10 p.m. today.
• The Rocky Watson Band will perform live from 7:30 to 11 p.m. today at Sandbaggers Bar and Grill, 296 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello.
• The city of Chubbuck will host Movies in the Park today at Stuart Park in Chubbuck. This week’s movie is “The Lion King.” Come early, bring your family, friends, lawn chairs, blankets and let the kids play in the splash pad and playground while you wait for the movie to start at dusk. In case of inclement weather, the movie will be played Saturday at dusk.
• Mason Wittman will perform live from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. today at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Today & Saturday
• Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N. Main St., Suite G, in Pocatello, will put on productions of “The Cake” at 7:30 p.m. today and at 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday. To reserve tickets, which are $15, visit www.oldtownactorsstudio.net.
Saturday
• The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October at the Downtown Pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• Flyin Hawaiian Outdoor Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday throughout the summer at 265 E. Chubbuck Road in Chubbuck.
• The Crafter’s Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
• The Friends of the Marshall Public Library will host a used book sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, weather permitting, in the south parking lot of the library, 113 S. Garfield Ave. in Pocatello. Prices are $2 for hardback books and $1 for paperbacks. Specialty items will be individually priced. Cash and credit/debit cards will be accepted as payment. Checks will not be accepted.
• Snake River Doodles will host a Hay Rides with The Petting Zoo event on Saturday at Alameda Park in Pocatello. They will be loading near the swings on East Pine Street every five to 10 minutes from 10 a.m. to noon and again from 6 to 8 p.m. All ages welcome. Cost is $2 per rider. Cash, card or Venmo will be accepted at the time of the ride.
• Pocatello’s annual Greek Festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 518 N. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello. Admission is free, and food will be available for purchase.
• Country and classic rock band Close to Midnight will perform starting at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello. Admission is $10.
• The Kade Isakson Band will perform live starting at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello.
• LuAnne Berry will perform live from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.