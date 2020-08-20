Today
• The Pocatello will hold three meetings today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall: a liaison/work session clarification meeting at 2 p.m., a clarification meeting at 5:30 p.m., and the regular council meeting at 6 p.m.
• Music in the Park will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. today at American Falls City Park. Country singer Gabe Snow will perform. Bring a blanket or a chair and come enjoy great music and great food.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. today. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. Bring a poem or just bring yourself. Crafted will be open with food, beer and wine, coffee and more.
Friday
• Zoo-4-Tots will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the Zoo Idaho Education Building, 3101 Avenue of the Chiefs, at Zoo Idaho in Pocatello. Preschoolers (ages 2–5) and their parents, grandparents or caregivers will love this program, which includes a short story, activity and animal encounter. Cost is $8 plus zoo admission for one adult and one child and $2 plus zoo admission for each additional person in the same family.
• The Bacon Experience, 204 N. Main St. in Pocatello, will be hosting its grand opening from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Their full to-go menu, featuring their bacon specialties and limited time specials, will all be available, including bacon jalapeno poppers, pure grilled bacon, bacon maple monkey bread and BBQ Bacon Thick Boy Sandwich. Take a preview look at their menu by visiting thebaconexperience.com.
• Huddlle CoWorking Space, 312 W. Center St. in Pocatello, will host Ink and Drink from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday. Led by interpretation artist Sherri Timmons, let your imagination run free, let out some inhibitions, and get ready for a fun-filled night. Guests will enjoy dinner from Villano’s Italian, two drink tokens ( for alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverages), and a take-home package with your art creations. Cost is $40 per person at the door or reserve your spot in advance for $10 off per person by visiting bit.ly/3awEUmM.
• “Movies at the Port” will be held every Friday in the summer in the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre at the Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello. This week’s free showing features “Aquaman.” Movies start at around 9:20 p.m., and gates open at 9 p.m. No outside foods or drinks will be allowed, but they will have concessions for sale. Attendees are required to wear masks at the entry gate and other locations where they can’t meet social distancing requirements.
Friday & Saturday
• “Jumanji 2: The Next Level” will be playing at 7 and 9:45 p.m. Friday and at 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday at the Bengal Theater at ISU. Admission is $3 for the general public, $2 for ISU staff and children under 12, and free for ISU students with a valid Bengal ID. Masks will be required, and social distancing measures will be in place.
